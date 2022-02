GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Check your tickets!

A lucky grocery shopper in Goose Creek won $300,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket on Thursday.

The winning ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market on Saint James Ave.

The winning numbers: 6 – 18 – 25 – 33 – 34 Power-Up: 3

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn and the ticket holder “powered up” to see the top prize of $100,000 multiplied by three.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. Visit www.sceducationlottery.com for more information on how to claim.