MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Someone who purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket in Mount Pleasant for Sunday’s drawing has won a six-figure prize, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winning ticket — worth $300,000 — was sold at the Blue Water Convenience Store on South Morgans Point Road for the Nov. 5 drawing.

The winning numbers are: 3 – 4 – 5 – 11 – 20 Power-Up: 3

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn for a prize of $100,000. The player added a Power-Up for an additional $1 which tripled the prize to $300,000.

Under South Carolina law, players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.