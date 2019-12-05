31 residents graduate from CPD’S Police Citizens Academy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 31 people graduated from the Charleston Police Department’s Police Citizens Academy.

The academy is an immersive, 8-week program designed to help participants understand how law enforcement operates.

It serves to educate and increase the public’s understanding of police policies and practices by giving them an inside look at the the department’s operational procedures, investigations.

It gives people in the community an opportunity to receive a hands on experience and education in crime scene, forensics, implicit bias, traffic, central investigations, VirTra training simulator, defensive tactics, and more.