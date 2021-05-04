315th Airlift to flyover ‘The Joe’ during Charleston RiverDogs season opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s opening night for the Charleston RiverDogs and the 315th Airlift Wing Reservists will fly a C-17 Globemaster III over the stadium in celebration.

The Reserve aircrew from the wing’s 701st Airlift Squadron will be comprised of pilots, loadmasters and support crew, according to Command Information Chief Michael Dukes.

Dukes says several Charleston area civic leaders are also scheduled to join the aircrew as they fly over the field during the final lines of the National Anthem.

“The 315 AW performs event flyovers like this as added readiness training for aircrews who are often relied upon to be over target at a specifically coordinated time – especially when airdropping troops or vital supplies to troops on the ground in overseas military operations,” said Dukes. “As a bonus, these flyovers help the public see the excellence of our men and women in uniform who serve to protect freedoms daily around the world.”

After more than 600 days of fans not being allowed through the gates because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Charleston RiverDogs will take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 p.m.