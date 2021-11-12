32nd annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off on James Island Co. Park

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s that time of year again, the 32nd annual Holiday Festival of Lights is here!

The lights kick off Friday, November 12 and will be open everyday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. until they close December 31st.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Organizers say guests will get to enjoy over 750 light displays on a three mile driving tour including the newly rebuilt Cooper River Bridge display.

“This is a tradition for a lot of people to come out every year and bring their family out to the holiday Festival of Lights. And for a lot of people, it kind of kicks off the holiday season, or its part of their holiday experience,” said Sarah Reynolds, Public Information Coordinator. “So I think the event really means a lot to a lot of people and being able to bring it back to kind of the way it used to be pre-pandemic I think will bring back a sort of a sense of normalcy for a lot of people.”

This year the festival is bringing back train rides, marshmallow roasting, gift shops and more. There will also be a Winter Wonderland and Santa on standby for photo opportunities.

“Last year people, I think a lot of people, really missed the opportunity to be able to park the car and get out and walk around the Festival of Lights, because it is a different experience to be able to get out and see some of the light displays up close and really just immerse yourself in the experience,” said Reynolds.

Rain or shine, guests can count on the Festival of Lights to put you in the spirit.

Guests are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors.