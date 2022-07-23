BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An estimated 34,000 gallons of sewage were released in Palmetto Bluff on Friday.

According to Beaufort-Jasper Sewer and Water Authority (BJWSA), a lightning strike to a tree caused a sewer system in Palmetto Bluff to fail and overflow.

The sewer released an estimated 34,000 gallons of water into the neighborhood.

BJWSA said that the overflow was brought to their attention by Palmetto Bluff residents.

Crews were able to stop the overflow and begin repairs.

SCDHEC has been notified and is working with BJWSA on the cleanup.

A report from BJWSA said, “the majority of the standing sewer is recoverable, and recovery will continue as long as necessary.”

If you see any type of spill from a sewer collection system in your neighborhood, contact BJWSA at 843-987-9200.