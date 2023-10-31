CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bridges of Hope announces the 35th Annual Candlelight Ceremony, offering support for families affected by sorrow.

This year’s ceremony will be Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. near the Hampton Park Lagoon in downtown Charleston.

All community members are welcome to join, and the free event will feature music performances, poetry, and a reflection period.

Charleston County School of the Arts will also perform. People in attendance are encouraged to add a name to a candle and light the candle in memory of loved ones.

Bridges of Hope is a local non-profit organization that offers grief support and programs for teenagers, children, and families affected.