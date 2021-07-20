37 Tri-county Black-led and Black-serving non-profits awarded $685,000 through Grant for Sustaining Black Communities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina (CCF) has awarded $685,000 to 37 Black-led and Black-servings nonprofit organizations in the Tri-county area in a Facebook funded grant to support efforts in creativity, innovation and resiliency within black communities.

According to CCF, Black-led nonprofits have historically been under-funded and under-resources by the philanthropy sector in America. Facebook chose CCF to coordinate the grant because of its work through scholarships, grantmaking, advocacy, and internal efforts to decrease racial inequities in coast South Carolina.

“The Facebook grant opportunity allows us to invest in leaders and organizations that tend to be more effective in providing services and support within their own communities based on trust and cultural understanding,” says Darrin Goss, President and CEO of CCF. “Supporting Black leaders to do

more of the good they’re already doing is a step forward, and we are grateful for corporate funders like Facebook who are investing in it. We hope to see others regionally and nationally step in to do the same.”

Each nonprofit will be awarded an average of about $18,500, adding to Facebook’s list of supported nonprofits through their Grant for Sustaining Black Communities. These nonprofits include areas of arts, culture, humanities, civil rights, advocacy, community improvement, education and human services.

CCF will also help these grantees build their capital to seek new and sustainable funding.

The $1 million Facebook funding also supported four specific initiatives:

The Lowcountry Unity Fund of Coastal Community Foundation — a grantmaking program established after the Emanuel AME Church massacre that supports efforts in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties that advance racial equity or that address structural racism

A fact sheet is available to view all grantees.

To learn more, visit coastcommunityfoundation.org or call (843) 723-3635.