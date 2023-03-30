NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry’s newest millionaire told officials he “cried like a baby,” after winning a six-figure lottery prize.

The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the Quickpantry on Dorchester Road in North Charleston for the March 17 drawing.

The player matched all but one number and purchased the Megaplier to win $3 million.

“It’s an indescribably joyful feeling,” he said.

He told South Carolina lottery officials that he would use some of the winnings to help his family.

“What am I going to do with that much money?” he wondered. “Then I got to thinking, there’s a lot I can do with it.”

The odds of winning $3 million are 1 in 12,607,306.

Quickpantry received a $30,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.