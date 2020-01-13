3rd annual Beer Mile celebrates Lowcountry man that breaks Guinness World Record

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 3rd annual Betty Carlton Beer Mile celebrated a Lowcountry man who broke a Guinness World Record at the Charleston Marathon.

Adam Gorlitsky, founder of “I Got Legs” is paralyzed from the waist down and used an exoskeleton to finish the marathon in 33 hours and 50 minutes, which is 3 hours faster than the previous world record.

Attendees of the Beer Mile made four laps around the field at Joe Riley Stadium while tasting four different brews.

Gorlitsky says that the event goes towards a good cause.

“You know its to raise awareness and funds for “I Got Legs” but it’s also the celebration party for my Guinness Book World Record setting marathon.” Adam Gorlitsky

The proceeds from the Beer Mile will benefit the “I Got Legs” mission whose mission is to provide grants, programs, and opportunities to athletes with physical challenges.