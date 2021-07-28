4 Charleston restaurants rank among ‘best fine dining’ in the United States

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – TripAdvisor, a website that is dedicated to finding travel deals and reviews, released its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best for fine dining restaurants in the U.S.

Charleston is known for its great food and high-end dining, and it’s no surprise multiple local restaurants made the top 25 list.

Ranked #3 on the list is Halls Chophouse – travelers say the restaurant’s great service, ambiance, and delicious food are a reason for the top ranking.

Circa 1886 came in at #9 on the list. Patrons who have visited the restaurant noted the flavor of the food and complimented the chef.

Peninsula Grill ranked #14 on TripAdvisor’s list – two words: Coconut cake.

Rounding out the list is 82 Queen, coming in at #25 – travelers say they love the restaurant’s high-end comfort food and its style.

Have you visited any of these restaurants? See the full list by clicking here.