CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tis the season to eat, drink, and be merry, and several Charleston bars are getting into the holiday spirit(s)!

Here are four festive pop-ups bars to enjoy with family and friends this month:

Bonny’s Hideaway

A stop by this bar on King Street is likely to have you feeling like you just landed at the North Pole. From now until Dec. 31, Bonny’s Hideway transforms into ‘Sippin’ Santa,’ a Christmas-themed pop-up bar. Described as “kitschy holiday decor” and “the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to,” the bar serves up a variety of festive bites and cocktails. The bar features a different theme each week with special events throughout including Grinch week, Elf week, Winter Wonderland week, and the Island of Misfit Toys.

549 King Street, Downtown Charleston

Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails

This Mount Pleasant restaurant and cocktail bar looks a little different around the holidays. In partnership with Miracle, Handcraft transforms its space into a winter wonderland, complete with a festive holiday cocktail list and even brunch with Santa Claus himself. Now through December 31st, you can enjoy all the spirited convocations like the Christmaspolitan or the Snowball Old Fashioned.

735 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Harold’s Cabin

Come get your mulled wine and eggnog fix at this cozy neighborhood spot that has decked the halls for the holiday season. Guests can enjoy Christmas-inspired food and drinks until January, including specialty desserts. But perhaps the highlight of Harold’s at Christmastime is a private igloo on the roof that can be reserved for up to six people, perfect for your next holiday get-together.

247 Congress Street, Downtown Charleston

Little Palm

Located on the pool deck of the Ryder Hotel in downtown Charleston, Little Palm has ditched the tropical theme (and name) for the holidays, becoming Little Pine. At Little Pine, guests can sip seasonal beverages and indulge in delicious bites in private, reserved cabins. On Dec. 18, you can let out your inner polar bear by plunging in the pool on Dec. 18, plus grab last-minute gifts at a Chubbies pop-up shop.