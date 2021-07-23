4 rescued after yacht takes on water off Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a yacht that was taking on water last weekend off the Charleston coast.

Multiple marine partners, including the Charleston Fire Department and Coast Guard, responded to the vessel about three miles offshore on Saturday.

Four people were on board the 79’ yacht when emergency crews arrived. “Dewatering efforts were in progress, but they were unable to keep up with the amount of water entering the vessel,” CFD officials said.

Crews boarded the vessel with additional ‘dewatering pumps’ and measures were taken to slow a leak before it was towed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

No injuries were reported.