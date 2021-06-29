4th of July Fireworks Blast is back at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The renowned 4th of July Fireworks Blast is making its return to the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

Home to the USS Yorktown, Patriots Point is one of the most popular tourist attractions in South Carolina with 300,000 visitors each year.

The museum also hosts educational and overnight camping programs for school age children.

The 4th of July Fireworks blast is Patriots Point’s biggest event, making the destination a preferred venue to celebrate Independence Day. Beginning at 6 P.M., the event will be an onshore party filled live music, fireworks covering the beautiful night sky and local food trucks, and fun for everyone.

Guests will only have to pay the $20 parking fee for entry, admissions ends at 3:30 P.M. and the USS Yorktown ship closes at 5 P.M.