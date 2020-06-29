4th of July fireworks could trigger PTSD in veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – America will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.

For many, the day means fireworks and fun, but the booming sound of fireworks can send veterans into combat mode or bring back painful memories.

If you are a veteran or suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, there are some steps you can take to drown out the noise.

“Shut your blinds, you can block out some of those lights that expel from the explosion and put on music—comforting music or music that soothes you as background noise that drowns out some of those bangs and pops,” said Michael Novotney, Veteran Outreach Program Specialist.

Experts suggest warning your neighbors before setting off any fireworks this Fourth of July.