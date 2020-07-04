4th of July Forecast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy Independence Day! It is going to be a seasonably hot day here in the Lowcountry. It’s a quick warm up with temperatures already reaching the middle 80s by the midday hours. Highs for the day will warm up to the lower 90s for the inland and upper 80s out at the beaches. Water temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

We expect to see a good deal of sunshine today with a few passing afternoon clouds. With the daytime heat and humidity, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot completely be ruled out. That being said, we expect to see much more dry time than not.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend!