4th of July: Where you can and cannot set off fireworks in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 restrictions have been rolled back and people across the Lowcountry are ready to celebrate Independence Day with cookouts and fireworks.

You may be surprised to know that setting off fireworks is not legal in every city.

The City of North Charleston is probably your best bet for shooting off fireworks. They are legal year-round from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., and on the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve, you can set them off until 1:00 a.m.

In neighboring Hanahan, setting off firecrackers is only legal five days of the year: July 4, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day from 10:00 a.m. until 10:59 p.m.

You can set off fireworks the day before and the day after a holiday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant, and between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on James Island.

People living in Summerville can shoot fireworks any day between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., and on New Year’s Eve between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Purchasing and setting off fireworks in the City of Charleston and on most of the islands is prohibited. This includes Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, West Ashley, and the peninsula. You can use sparklers.

Fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. for the 4th of July in unincorporated Dorchester County. There are no laws set in unincorporated Charleston County.

If you are unsure, it’s always a safe idea to check with your local government or your Homeowners Association before setting off any fireworks.