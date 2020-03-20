4th Roper St. Francis Health care patient tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth Roper St. Francis Healthcare patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Roper says that the patient was tested in a Roper St. Francis hospital on March 17 and sent home for self-quarantine.

Roper said teammates who interacted with the patient has been notified about the test results.

Three other patients have tested positive in recent days, one of which left the state with self-isolation instructions. The other two are in hospital isolation and in stable condition.

“Roper St. Francis Healthcare continues to encourage frequent hand washing, properly covering your cough, recognizing signs of illness, self-isolating at home and social distancing in the community as best practices to prevent the spread of the virus.”