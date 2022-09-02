MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people have been arrested for their role in a traffic incident that took place last month on the Ravenel Bridge.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts, and drove recklessly while on the bridge on August 13.

“The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount Pleasant and then back across the bridge towards Charleston,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Dept. last month.

Five individuals were arrested on Friday in connection with the incident:

Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, of Goose Creek was charged with criminal conspiracy and reckless driving.

Anthony Nazar Sa’id Joyner, 23, of North Charleston, was charged with criminal conspiracy.

Wa Vante Jamont Doctor, 20, of Charleston was charged with criminal conspiracy and reckless driving.

Ja Vante Daquann Doctor, 20, of Charleston, was charged criminal conspiracy.

Jerquell McKenzie Jamal Geddis, 18, of Summerville was charged with criminal conspiracy.

Ja Vante Daquann Doctor

Wa Vante Jamont Doctor

Evin Bruce Fagan

Anthony Nazar Sa’id Joyner

All were booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: A booking photo for Geddis was not immediately available.