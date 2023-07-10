SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people are facing charges in connection with prostitution.

The Summerville Police Department conducted an operation that targeted prostitution at hotels in the Summerville area last month which resulted in the arrest of five women.

Those arrested are listed below:

Sharon Paige Poindexter: Prostitution 1st offense, unlawful carry of a handgun, simple possession of marijuana.

Brittany Kiana Martin: Prostitution 1st offense.

Annabella Lynn Martin: Prostitution 1st offense, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

Skila Rayne Williams: Prostitution 1st offense.

Kaitlin Seward: Prostitution 1st offense.

Captain Chris Hirsch with Summerville PD said the individuals were booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center where they were awaiting a bond hearing.

Booking photos provided by Summerville Police Department.