5 family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Looking for a New Year’s celebration that the whole family can enjoy? Check out these 5 events happening around the Lowcountry.
- Happy New Year, Charleston! (Charleston Vistitor Center, Downtown)
Bring the whole family and ring in the New Year at this kid-friendly event hosted by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs. Enjoy a non-alcoholic, outdoor celebration full of live music, entertainment, and kids’ activities. The headlining act, Wilson Springs Hotel, will take the stage at 8 PM. Special event parking will be available in the Visitors Center parking garage for $5.
When: December 31st from 5 PM to 10 PM
- NOON Year’s Eve Party (Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center, North Charleston)
This New Year’s Eve Party is the perfect event for those little ones with an early bed time. Partiers get access to the jungle gym, a pizza party, a balloon drop, and exciting giveaways. Pizza will be served at 12:30. Tickets must be purchased in advance and include a slice of pizza and drinks.
When: December 31st from 11 AM- 3 PM
- Family Friendly New Year’s Eve (Tattooed Moose, Johns Island)
Head on over to the Tattooed Moose on Johns Island for this free New Year’s Eve party that is fun for the whole family. There will be live music by local band Travelin’ Kine, fireworks, and even an early ball drop!
When: December 31st at 6 PM
- New Year’s Family Celebration (Night Heron Park, Kiawah Island)
Ring in 2022 with all your friends and family by your side at this free, family-friendly celebration on Kiawah Island. Kids and parents of all ages can enjoy live entertainment, lawn games, and pick up party favors. Don’t forget to stick around for the 9 PM fireworks show! Food and glow gear will be available for purchase throughout the night.
When: December 31st from 5:30 PM to 9 PM
- 8th Annual “Bill Murray Look-a-Like” Polar Bear Plunge (Beachside at the Tides Hotel, Folly Beach)
Plunge into 2022 by taking a dip in the Atlantic Ocean on New Years Day. The “Bill Murray Look-a-Like” Polar Bear Plunge is back for its 8th year and participants are encouraged to come in costume. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes including Best Bill Murray, Best Gal, Best Guy, Best Kid, Best Team/Family, and Best Overall Costume. Registration for the costume contest begins at 11 AM, the contest officially kicks off at noon, and the plunge takes place promptly at 1 PM. There is a $5 entry fee for the competition. Register here.
When: January 1st at 11 AM