CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With a beautiful weekend on tap, it’s a great excuse to head outdoors and explore one of the Lowcountry’s many great nature trails.

Celebrate Trails Day falls on the fourth Saturday in April and encourages people to get outside and enjoy the country’s trails and hiking paths.

The tri-county is home to beautiful, scenic views. Whether you want to explore hiking trails along the beach, through the forest, or even in your own neighborhood, there is no shortage of nature trails that you can explore this weekend.

1 – Awendaw Passage – The Palmetto Trail

Established in 1994, the Palmetto Trail is South Carolina’s longest pedestrian and bicycle trail spanning the entire state. Local hikers can hop on the trail in Awendaw and travel from the Lowcountry to the Upstate. It includes myriad passages and levels of difficulties. There are specific paths and loops you can take if you do not feel like hiking a long distance.

2 – Patriots Point Nature Trail

If you’re a beginner hiker or just want to enjoy some time outside, the Patriots Point Nature Trail is an ideal hike this weekend. The trail offers scenic views, plenty of forest area, and opportunities for bird watching and biking. There are viewing decks available throughout the trail, which ends with a dock view of the harbor.

The entrance and parking are located across the street from the Omar Shrine Temple off Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

3 – Sawmill Branch Trail

If you’re not too interested in hiking through the forest, head to Summerville and enjoy a nice walk or bike ride along the Sawmill Branch Trail.

The trail follows the Sawmill Branch Canal and moves through a wooded area in Summerville, mostly surrounded by neighborhoods. The trail begins at Gahagan Road or from the parking area on Ashley Drive. It includes a 10-foot-wide paved trail.

4 – Sullivan’s Island Nature Trail

Head out to Sullivan’s Island for a quick walk near the beach. The Sullivan’s Island Nature Trail offers an approximately 13-minute walk that is perfect for watching birds or stretching the legs. It includes sections of boardwalk and footpaths and has benches and decks to view the surrounding area.

You can find the path right off Atlantic Street near Station 16.

5 – Charleston County Parks

Each of Charleston County’s beautiful parks offers trails and loops that you can enjoy during a sunny afternoon; Head to North Charleston to visit Wannamaker North Trail, James Island County Perimeter Trail, Laurel Hill County Park, and Meggett County Park offer easy treks for the whole family.

