LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it.

For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event.

Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long corn dogs, funnel cakes, buckets of fries, and smoked turkey legs will be there, but here are some rather new and rather unusual fair foods you won’t want to miss:

Cookie Dipped Turkey Leg

Turkey leg rolled in Oreo cookie crumbs

Surf n Turf Sundae

Freshly cut fries topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream, sauteed Cajun shrimp, sirloin steak, and Cajun gravy

Where to find it: DeAnna’s Food Concessions, Spot 29-I

Banana Cream Pie Donut

Donut filled with banana cream pudding dipped in vanilla icing, topped with crushed nilla wafers and a banana

Where to find it: Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts, Spot 28-I

Cornbread and Chili Savory Funnel Cake

Cornbread funnel cake topped with vegetarian chili, shredded cheese, sour cream and jalapeños

Where to find it: Gobblin’ Gourmet, Spot 36-I

Deep Fried Everything

Oreos, cheesecake, pumpkin spice rolls, cookie dough, butter, candy bars, Twinkies, s’mores, and brownies

Where to find it: Spots 9-O and 23-I

