CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you enjoy them mixed with shrimp or add a bit of bacon and cheese, you will typically find this southern staple at several restaurants across the Lowcountry.

Grits are made from ground corn and can be served in a variety of ways. If you are visiting Charleston for the first time, you may hear them referred to as “hominy.”

Hominy grits are made from corn that has been soaked in an alkaline solution – once the hull is removed, the kernels are dried and then ground.

They can be served any time of day – it really depends on how you serve them.

But where can you find the best bowl of grits in the Lowcountry? We asked locals which area restaurants serve the best.

Here are the 5 most popular restaurants to enjoy a bowl of grits.

ACME Lowcountry Kitchen – From grits with blackened shrimp and smoked sausage to Cajun-style, this restaurant on the Isle of Palms offers a variety of local shrimp and grits dishes on both the dinner and brunch menus. A top recommendation was for the pimento cheese grits. They even offer grit bowls with short ribs and fried green tomato!

BONUS: Try the Gouda Grits Fries on the dinner menu: fried grits, scallions, bacon and smoked gouda.

Grace & Grit – Located off Wingo Way in Mount Pleasant, this popular spot offers cheese grit beignets or order a ‘grit flight’ for the table. You can try the classic local shrimp and grits or keep it on the side with a variety of gourmet grits. (Pimento cheese, peaches n cream, parmesan and more!) Or enjoy the “self-respecting southerner” – a bowl of fried chicken, red rice grits, collard greens and honey. That’s not all, finish your grit fest with dessert – the restaurant offers a coconut cream grit Brulee.

The Variety Store – This downtown Charleston restaurant offers myriad grits-inspired dishes on its breakfast menu; stick with the classic Lowcountry shrimp and grits or be adventurous and enjoy a bowl of crisp alligator, smoked sausage and shrimp over grits. The lunch and dinner menu does not have a wide variety of grit-inspired dishes, but our viewers agree you should try the Bear Island shrimp and grits. It is made with grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, onions and pepper over grits with gravy.

The Grit Counter – This southern restaurant, with locations in North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, offers build your own grit bowls or sample the menu with a grit flight. You can also try a BLT bowl, which includes pimento cheese grits, or the harvest bowl with grilled chicken and peaches & cream grits.

Nigel’s Good Food – Another top recommendation was Nigel’s Good Food. Boasting a menu with “just what your soul needs,” this southern spot offers a simplified but delicious grits dish. Grandma Fred’s Shrimp and Grits comes served with onions, bell peppers, bacon and sausage. ‘Nigel’s’ is located in Ladson and off Ashley Phosphate Road.