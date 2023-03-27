CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep an eye on the sky because a five-planet alignment will be visible over the Lowcountry this week.

Five planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars — and a star cluster will line up near the moon.

Affectionately nicknamed a “parade of planets,” the celestial phenomenon will be visible over the Lowcountry on Monday and Tuesday night.

The planets, moon, and Messier35 (M35) star cluster will line up from left to right across the western horizon about 20 minutes after sunset, starting with Mercury and Jupiter, according to Space.com.

Credit: Farmer’s Almanac

Venus will be the brightest and easiest planet to spot and will set around 10:15 p.m. Monday giving stargazers plenty of time to locate it.

Jupiter and Mercury, on the other hand, will be harder to spot as they will set beyond the horizon only 25 to 30 minutes after sunset, leaving a short viewing window. Both planets will be located on the lower right side of Venus and Jupiter will shine at a magnitude of -2.1 which is twice as bright as Mercury.

Uranus will likely be the hardest planet to spot in the lineup as it is barely visible to the naked eye on a clear, dark night. Binoculars or a telescope will be the key to finding this pale-green-tinted planet.

Bright yellow-orange Mars will appear just to the upper left of the moon, and M35 will be located to the left of Mars. M35 is a star cluster in the Gemini constellation that has a reddish star at its center.

Binoculars are recommended for best viewing, but Storm Team 2 meteorologist Olivia Lawrence said most people will still be able to see Mars, Venus, and the moon shining brightly from left to right without them. It is also possible to see Jupiter and Mercury unaided, as all the bodies will be close together.

While mostly-cloudy conditions could hinder viewing on Monday night, the waxing crescent moon will only be about 36% full, so the alignment should still be visible in the Lowcountry skies.

Optimal viewing in the Lowcountry will be about 20 minutes after sunset, over a large field, or empty space with no interference from artificial lights, trees, or buildings.

The last time a similarly compact line of five planets appeared together was last summer, and another will appear in June with a slightly different makeup. there’s another one in June, with a slightly different makeup.

If you capture any pictures or videos of the five-planet alignment, send them to @livlawrencewx or @SophieBramsWCBD on Twitter!