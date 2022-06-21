CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nothing refreshes quite like a smoothie. Whether you like a blend of fruits, green smoothie, or protein-packed, there are plenty of options that will quench your thirst and fill your empty stomach.

So, celebrate National Smoothie Day on June 21 with a trip to one of News 2 viewers’ favorite spots for juices and smoothies in the Lowcountry.

1. Clean Juice– Downtown Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley

Smoothies/Juices To Try: The Immunity One, The Tropical One, The Coffee One

2. Beech– Downtown Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Daniel Island, and James Island

Smoothies/Juices To Try: Beech Juice, Sperry Berry, The Goods

3. Juiceria Smoothie Bar and Cafe– Goose Creek

Smoothies/Juices To Try: Peach Mango Mahalo, Tropikale Smoothie, Pink Elixir

4. Blend Juice Bar– Mt. Pleasant

Smoothies/Juices To Try: Green Sweetie Smoothie, Blue Diva Smoothie, Strawberry Blonde Smoothie

5. Huriyali– Downtown Charleston

Smoothies/Juices To Try: Frozen Latte Smoothie, Ginger Greens Juice, Sea Breeze Smoothie

Honorable Mentions