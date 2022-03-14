CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It is almost time for St. Patrick’s Day and there are celebrations across the Lowcountry that are ready to get you in the spirit.

Be sure to check out some of the events (and don’t forget to wear your green!):

City of Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The City of Charleston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for the 25th year! The parade kicks off March 17 at 10 am at King and Radcliff Streets in downtown Charleston and travels down King Street to Broad Street where it ends at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. The parade features Irish step dancers, bagpipers, floats, fire trucks, antique cars, 32 County flags, local schools, and parishes.

Following the parade, people are encouraged to gather at Charleston City Hall to watch as Ireland’s tri-colored flag is raised and join in on the Irish national anthem. Immediately following, Irish establishments in the downtown area will have special deals on corned beef and cabbage and refreshments.

St. Patrick’s Day BASH at O’Brion’s Pub

Head on over to O’Brion’s Pub and Grille on James Island for an all-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The party starts at 11 am and continues until 2 am with live music kicking off at noon. Along with the regular menu, O’Brion’s will have special items including corned beef and cabbage, Sheppard’s pie, and bangers n mash.

Stop by from 3 pm to 4 pm and you will have the chance to grab t-shirts, sunglasses, beads, and more!

St. Patricks Day Weekend at Tommy Condon’s

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Tommy Condon’s will not just last one day, but all weekend long. The party starts at 10 am on Thursday and keeps going into the early hours of Sunday morning. There will be live music all day, every day with performances by Swamp Fox, Jay Miley, Carroll Brown, Kevin Church, the Bograt’s, and The Charleston Pipe Band.

St. Patrick’s Day Blowout at Charleston Sports Pub

For the sixth year, Charleston Sports Pub in Mt. Pleasant is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17. The event runs from 12 pm until close. Here are the deals you can expect:

$4 Green Beer

$4 Irish Whiskey

$4 Guinness Pints

$6 Car Bombs

$10 for 2 Car Bombs

St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

Get a dose of history while you enjoy local craft beers during the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl hosted by Original Brewery and Pub Tours of Charleston. The 2 1/2 hour-long tours depart daily from Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm. While you walk, tour guides will tell tales of bootleggers, ghosts, revolutionaries, presidents, and pirates and stop at a few historic taverns, former speakeasies, rooftop bars, and pubs along the way.

Tours fill up quickly so advance registration is recommended. Click here to buy tickets.