GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Municipalities across the tri-county are decking the halls and getting into the holiday spirit.

Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner and North Charleston will hold their official Christmas tree lightings on Friday night, along with a special tree lighting event at Colonial Lake in downtown Charleston.

Residents and Goose Creek can enjoy holiday hayrides, crafts, pictures with Santa Claus and more during its tree-lighting celebration at the Goose Creek Municipal Center from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Over in Hanahan, guests can enjoy browsing more than 60 local vendors during the holiday vendor market at the Hanahan Amphitheater beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 6:00 p.m.

There will be kid-friendly activities, plus performances from Hanahan school chorus groups and bands – plus, Santa! We also hear there will be train rides this year.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held at the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex event field on Friday afternoon. The annual event will feature live performances from area students and others, plus you’ll have a chance to meet Santa and enjoy train rides. The festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.

North Charleston will light its 40-foot Christmas tree at Park Circle. The Charleston Caroling Company will be on hand for the event and guests can stroll around the circle to see all the dazzling light displays.

Finally, Charleston Parks Conservancy will host the 8th annual tree lighting at Colonial Lake on Friday night. There are a handful of events surrounding that tree lighting including, live music, food trucks, a wine bar, and a beer garden.

Event organizers tell News 2 they are planning to have a snow machine to create that winter wonderland experience. In addition to the tree, the park will have over 1,000 luminaries set up around the park. The event begins at 5:00 p.m.

The evening will end with the movie ‘Elf’ playing on a 40-foot screen at 7:00 p.m.

There are plenty of other tree lightings and parades happening over the weekend, like the North Charleston Christmas Festival and Parade on Saturday morning and the Charleston tree lighting and parade on Sunday morning.