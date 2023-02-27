CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 50 residents were displaced following a Sunday afternoon apartment fire in West Ashley, according to Charleston Fire officials.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to a structure fire at the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove Apartments where Charleston officers were actively working to evacuate residents and pets shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Arriving firefighters observed smoke and fire venting from the three-story apartment building.

“Firefighters immediately joined the ongoing effort to evacuate occupants while simultaneously initiating fire suppression operations,” Charleston Fire officials said.

They said the fire had already progressed into the attic space from the exterior balconies, which forced the interior fire suppression crews to evacuate.

“Once the fire in the attic space was controlled, crews returned to complete additional searches throughout the building,” officials said.

All residents were safely evacuated from the building without any reported injuries; however, five cats were unaccounted for in the building. “Firefighters worked with CPD Animal Control through the evening and successfully located all the remaining cats, alive and well,” officials said.

“The response highlights the strength of our automatic aid agreement,” said Fire Chief Dan Curia. “Approximately 30 units and over 70 personnel were quickly assembled to contain the incident. The agreement among our agencies in this region continues to highlight the power of a cooperative response.”

Photo courtesy Charleston Fire Dept.

About 50 residents were displaced from 24 apartments. The Red Cross is helping these victims.

The Charleston Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of that fire. Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance with photos or videos they may have taken during the incident to assist with reconstructing the event timeline. Please email photos, videos, or other information to CFDmedia@charleston-sc.gov.