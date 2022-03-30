CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Districts’ Acceleration Schools Program received a $50,000 grant to help boost teacher retention and morale.

The grant comes from the Novo Foundation’s Equitable Design for Teacher Morale and Retention program.

The grant will allow District officials to devote time and resources toward designing solutions that help address issues of teacher burnout, low morale, and retention.

“Overwhelmingly I’m hearing from teachers that it’s the most difficult year,” said Joy Brown, an education advocate.

Jacqueline Haynes, the Executive Director of the Acceleration Schools Program, says the money is coming at a great time.

“I believe that the time is now, especially after COVID,” she said. “Our teachers have been through so much stress and they have had to deal with conditions that are not normal.”

A late 2021 report from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement shows as of October more than 1,000 teaching positions are open across the state.

“It’s really important to keep those teachers in the schools as much as we can,” said Brown.

To start, the money will be used for learning sessions meaning researching and studying how to boost teacher retention. Then down the line, concrete ideas will be implemented. Focus groups will be held to hear what teachers have to say about the subject.

“To study the problem, to pull groups of teachers together so they have a voice in what is it we need to do, what are some practices we can employ, and how do we go about studying teacher morale and retention. So we really need to hear the voices of our teachers and other stakeholders,” said Haynes.

“What excites me about that is we can keep a core group of teachers who believe we can transform environments, transform communities and keep them together,” said Principal Michael White of Morningside Middle School.

Both education advocates and district leaders agree, bringing the teacher’s thoughts and opinions into the discussion.

“I think something really simple that doesn’t cost any money is for teachers to be heard,” said Brown.

For more about the grant, click here.