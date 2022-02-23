BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD)- More than half a million gallons of raw sewage were released into a Beaufort County creek earlier this month.

An estimated 526,000 gallons of wastewater was released from a sewer force main into a tidal ditch that leads into Beaufort’s Battery Creek.

Beaufort-Jasper Sewer and Water Authority said that the overflow was brought to their attention by a resident who detected a nearby odor.

The failure, BJSWA said, was caused by pipeline corrosion. Because the pipeline was located directly under the outfall of the storm drain the soil covering the pipe eroded which resulted in the pipeline being exposed to saltwater that accelerated corrosion.

Crews were able to stop the overflow and make the necessary repairs.

As a result of the overflow, DHEC closed shellfish harvesting beds in all open areas of Battery Creek and portions of the Broad River from the Broad River Bridge south to Archers Creek and east to Malecon Drive in Parris Island for 21 days. They reopened on Feb. 21.

Sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) are not uncommon.

From August 2016 to August 2019, Tri-County utilities reported SSOs totaling more than 20 million gallons of wastewater.

To prevent future spills such as this one, BJWSA said they will utilize GIS data to identify force mains that are at higher risk for corrosion, conduct visual inspections, and explore alternative inspection technologies.

In addition, they will evaluate the possibility of using alternative pipe materials such as PVC that are not susceptible to corrosion.