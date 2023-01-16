MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A lucky lottery player in the Mount Pleasant area has won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The winning numbers are: 24 – 26 – 39 – 47 – 57 and Powerball: 23

Under South Carolina law, players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.