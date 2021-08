COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) - Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina (PCSC) will require all employees at its six facilities to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in efforts to protect the health and safety of residents, staff, and visitors.

PCSC leadership reports that the high rate of infections across the state, FDA's recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine, and the White House mandate for nursing home staff to become vaccinated to receive Medicare and Medicaid funds are all events that indicated to PCSC that now is the right time to implement mandatory vaccines.