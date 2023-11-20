SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – After several reports of vehicles with windows busted at two Summerville apartments, the Summerville Police Department (SPD) arrested six people concerning the crimes.

Two adults, Ta’Vario Brown and Dearrell Samuels, and four minors were arrested in connection with the break-ins which happened at Farmington Village Apartments and Vista Sands Apartments.

According to police, Brown and Samuels are charged with 17 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful carry of a firearm, four counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The remaining four minors between the ages of 15 and 17 were charged with 17 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful carry of a firearm, and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Captain Chris Hirsch of SPD said when caught, the individuals were in possession of four stolen guns and stolen cash, credit cards, and identification cards.

Officers received reports of the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The occupants of the car had shattered glass on them.

After searching the vehicle, police found the reported stolen items from the car break-ins alongside black ski masks, face masks, hand gloves, dark hoodies, flashlights, and more shattered glass.

Captain Hirsch also said that a total of 20 car windows were shattered.

Brown and Samuels are being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center, while the four minors were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.