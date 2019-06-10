6-year-old dead following accidental shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday night, a shooting in a North Charleston home has resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl.

It happened at a home on Ranger Driver around 3:30 p.m. According to Spencer Pryor at the North Charleston Police Department, four juveniles were unattended in the home at the time of the shooting.

“A female victim, juvenile, was transported to MUSC for a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced deceased,” Lt. Al Kuechler,” North Charleston Police Department said.

A crowd of mourning and concerned neighbors gathered together at the scene of the fatal shooting, saying they want answers.

“We are trying to figure out what is going on, regretting that it happened,” Herbert Dawson, father of involved child said.

The father of one of the children that was in the home, Herbert Dawson, says that he’s hurt and confused after learning that it was his son that accidentally pulled the trigger.

“I’m hurt in the inside and disappointed,” Dawson said.

He says that the residence where the shooting occurred is not his home, and he did not know that his son was left unsupervised there with a loaded firearm.

“A weapon should not be in reach of a child…that’s just small kids. I never talk bad about my family or my kids, it just hurt that it was in the hand reach of them and accidents do happen,” Dawson said.

He says that he knows little details about why the children were unsupervised in the home with a loaded gun or who it belonged too, but as he waits for more details— he sends his condolences.

“I give my regards to the family and the kids,” Dawson said.

There is no word yet on if any charges will be pressed.