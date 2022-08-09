CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions.

Between July 17 and July 23, the two agencies jointly issued 64 citations for various traffic violations including speeding, seat-belt use, and window tint, among others.

Here is a breakdown of the violations:

58 citations for speeding

2 citations for seatbelt violation

1 citation for no proof of insurance

1 citation for incorrect vehicle license

1 citation for unregistered motor vehicle

1 citation for no driver’s license

BCSO and CPD also issued 27 warnings throughout the operation which was part of the Operation Southern Slowdown Campaign.

In addition, BCSO made an arrest for a bench warrant for a non-supportive parent, and CPD made an arrest for a shoplifting warrant.