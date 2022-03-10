NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It has been almost one year since 72-year-old Pete Bazzle was involved in a near head-on car collision.

Law enforcement estimates that the car that struck the St. George man was traveling more than 100 miles per hour.

Bazzle suffered 16 broken ribs, a broken neck, collapsed lungs, broken legs, a broken clavicle, and a bruised heart and was flown to Trident Medical Center’s trauma center for surgery.

His wife Penny said her first glimmer of hope after the accident came when Bazzle, unable to speak at the time, winked at her.

After spending a month in the hospital, he was able to return home where he continued his recovery.

On Thursday, Bazzle and his orthopedic surgeons marked the one-year anniversary of his surviving the accident by doing a set of 10 pushups.

Courtesy of Trident Medical Center

Bazzle said exercise, along with prayers and encouragement from friends, was crucial in his recovery and shares a message of hope to other trauma patients:

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s hard but you can do it,” he said. “Just hang in there, work hard, and with God’s help you can do it.”