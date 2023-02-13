CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight cars were towed during the first weekend of increased parking enforcement on King Street, Charleston city leaders say.

The Charleston Police Department began stepped-up enforcement on Thursday as part of its public safety plan, warning that any vehicles parked along King Street from between Spring and John Streets during specific nighttime hours would be towed.

No cars were towed on Thursday night; two were towed on Friday, and six were towed on Saturday night.

“Having only eight cars towed during the first weekend of enforcement is a promising start,” said Captain Jason Bruder of the Charleston Police Department. “Our objective is to educate motorists on the parking rules and to avoid having to tow any cars. We are confident that the measures we have put in place, such as increased signage, warnings, and alternative parking options, are proving effective.”

Warning flyers, meter bags, and flashing message boards were used to spread the message prior to enacting the new parking regulations. Empty spaces were also blocked off.

Other elements of the stepped-up police patrols include better lighting and changes in the street’s traffic pattern.