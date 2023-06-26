SULLIVAN’S ISLAND (WCBD)- Town leaders are sharing tips with residents about how to protect themselves and their pets against coyotes after two dogs were recently attacked on Sullivan’s Island.

The attacks come amid eight reported coyote sightings on the island between June 5 and June 26, according to the Sullivan’s Island Police Department.

A complaint was received on June 15 after a resident said her dog was attacked by a coyote after the dog approached the animal while walking along the beach near the Lighthouse between Station 18 and Station 18/12.

The same resident said she observed an attack on another dog as she was leaving the beach later that same morning. In that instance, the owner of the dog hit the coyote with a large stick to stop the attack, police said.

Coyotes were also observed along beach paths near Station 17, Station 18, and Station 25 within the past three weeks, but there were no reported attacks, according to town records.

After an uptick in coyote sightings was reported in March, Town Administrator Andy Benke shared information on what you should do if you see a coyote.

“Whistle at them, throw rocks at them, chase them away if at all possible. Then call the police and certainly if there is an aggressive interaction with the animal, the town needs to know that so we can properly track the animal and possibly trap and remove them,” he said.

If a dog is attacked by a coyote, you are encouraged to call the town and get the dog checked out immediately.

“We’ll send our folks out, try to lend assistance … it’s important the town knows where the coyote interaction occurred and how aggressive it was,” Benke added.

According to the South Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), coyotes are typically most active beginning at twilight and continuing through the night, but may be seen during the day.

“They are opportunistic feeders, so they are out looking for a meal,” Benke warned.

SCDNR also noted that coyote pups begin hunting and living on their own about six weeks after birth (between April and June), which is when they tend to exhibit more aggressive behavior.

While dogs are permitted to be off-leash during certain morning hours in the summer, officials say it is a good idea to keep them leashed or at your side while on the beach paths.

“Dogs and coyotes are sort of the same canine background, so the pet might think the coyotes are another dog and go up to greet it, and the coyote is a wild animal so there will be an unfriendly interaction when the two meet,” Benke said.