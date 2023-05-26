CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Is expected rain putting a damper on your planned trip to Charleston? Don’t fret! While you might have to cancel your trip to the beach or reschedule an outdoor activity, there’s still plenty to do in Charleston on stormy days.

Here are 8 indoor attractions you can visit while dodging showers in the Holy City:

South Carolina Aquarium

Get a glimpse into the nature and wildlife that inhabits the land and sea around Charleston with a visit to the South Carolina Aquarium. With thousands of animals and dozens of exhibits, visitors can explore each region of the state from the mountains of the Upstate down to the Lowcountry. There are interactive elements that both children and adults will love including dive shows and a touch tank.

You can also go behind the scenes with a visit to the Sea Turtle Care Center where aquarium staff rehabilitate sick and injured sea turtles.

Location: 100 Aquarium Wharf

Plan a visit.

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry

Looking for stimulating activities for your children that will help them burn off some extra energy while staying dry? The Children’s Museum is the place to go! Kids can make their way through various exhibits including an art room, a pirate ship, a tot-sized grocery store, and more.

Location: 25 Ann Street

Plan a visit.

Charleston City Market

Take a stroll through the Charleston City Market in the heart of downtown Charleston to see, taste, and smell all that the city has to offer. Here you’ll find dozens of vendors selling products like praline pecans, handmade accessories, homemade lotions and soaps, and sweetgrass baskets – the options are endless.

While much of the market is enclosed, you still may have to avoid a stray shower or two while moving between sections.

Location: 188 Meeting Street

Plan a visit.

Charleston Museum

The Charleston Museum — known as America’s first museum — was originally founded in 1773 to preview South Carolina’s natural history but later evolved into the more cosmopolitan feel it has today while including objects and exhibits from around the world. Still, it offers an up-close look at the natural and cultural history pertaining to South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

Location: 360 Meeting Street

Plan a visit.

Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon

Perhaps one of Charleston’s most recognizable buildings, the Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon — built in 1771 — has borne witness to some of the most important moments in Charleston’s history. It hosted George Washington during his tour of the South and slave auctions were held on its steps.

Visitors can also get a guided tour of the bottom floor which was converted by the British into a dungeon during the Revolutionary War. Visitors have reported encounters with unsettled spirits marked by rumors of disembodied screams and the sounds of moving shackles. Some have even reported seeing “staff members” dressed in Revolutionary-era garb, only to disappear as guests get closer.

Location: 122 E Bay Street

Plan a visit.

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum

Home of the USS Yorktown, the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant features two Navy vessels, more than two dozen historic aircraft, an immersive 2.5-acre experience that tells the story of the Vietnam War, and the Medal of Honor Museum.

Nearly the entire museum is protected from the rain, except for the top deck of the USS Yorktown.

Location: 40 Patriots Point Road

Plan a visit.

Take a Bus Tour

If you want to hit all of the popular tourist spots in Charleston without having to walk the streets yourself, consider hopping on an air-conditioned bus tour. While there are several companies to choose from, each offers a guided sightseeing tour of the city, passing by landmarks including Rainbow Row, historic mansions, churches, cemeteries, gardens, and more.

Some companies also offer bus rides to and from historic plantations like Boone Hall, Middleton Plantation, and Magnolia Plantation for an up-close and personal look at the Antebellum South.

If all else fails, Charleston is home to a plethora of restaurants and bars where you can seek refuge.