ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- As golf becomes of the state’s biggest tourism drivers, the owners of Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms are planning to invest millions of dollars into improving its courses.

Wild Dunes LLC, in partnership with real estate firms Lowe and Dart, announced on Thursday that its two golf courses– The Harbor Course and and the Links Course — will undergo a combined $8 million in upgrades over the next year.

“Lowe and Dart are incredibly grateful to be a part of the Wild Dunes Resort community, and we intend to continue to be part of what makes Isle of Palms great today, tomorrow, and for years to come,” said Terri A. Haack, senior vice president of Lowe, on behalf of resort ownership. “This major investment demonstrates our commitment to preserving both of our golf courses for the recreation and open space that all members of the Wild Dunes community treasure.”

Harbor Course improvements are slated to begin in spring 2024 starting with the replacement of the course’s irrigation system. The surfaces of the greens, tee boxes, bunkers, and other parts of the course will also be restored as well as the course’s multiple golf cart bridges.

A plan is still being developed as to how to improve play on the Links Course’s 18th hole, which has been impacted by the threat of erosion and washout, according to a news release.