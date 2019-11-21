8 new mumps cases reported at College of Charleston bringing total to 51

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight new cases of the mumps have been reported on the College of Charleston campus, bringing the total number to 51.

College officials say a majority of those confirmed cases are no longer infectious.

An outbreak was first announced in late September, and the college has held two two-day vaccine clinics on campus for those looking to get vaccinated. If you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps, college health officials encourage you to monitor yourself for any possible symptoms.

“It remains important to be aware of the symptoms of mumps and to take steps to keep our community healthy,” the college said in a press release. “To prevent the spread of mumps and other viruses, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices; and avoid activities that may result in saliva exposure.”

The school does require students to have vaccines before enrollment but there is an opt-out option available.

Executive Director for Student Affairs, Alicia Caudill, said the school will continue prevention education.

“We’re doing a lot of prevention education. We’re working with students or faculty and staff who need to self-isolate and telling them how to do that and what that looks like. And then we help them with their roommates or other folks they might live with so they might know how to create that self-isolation place where they’re living. Then we are working with teachers and students to make sure they are getting their work when they have to miss.”

The College of Charleston remains on its normal operating schedule and will not change its class and activity schedule, regardless of the number of positive mumps cases.