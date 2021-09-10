9/11 Heroes Run happening Saturday on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run will take place Saturday on Daniel Island.

Organizers say the annual event honors and raise money for U.S. Veterans, local first responders, and families of fallen heroes through the Travis Manion Foundation.

1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates back in 2007. His story lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for final deployment: “If Not Me, Then Who…”

Now, the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America’s national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations.

“The (Travis Manion) Foundation is committed to honoring our nation’s fallen heroes and strengthening the character of our nation’s youth,” organizers said. “Your donation will help the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) – a military support organization that empowers our nation’s veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. …This is a great foundation and they need our help this year to raise the needed money for their charities.”

This year’s local beneficiary is the Summerville Police Department.

While online registration has ended, those who want to participate can still register in-person from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10th in the loop next to the fire station on Daniel Island.

An after-party will be held for participants after the race from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the New Realm Brewing Company in Charleston. Race participants will receive one free beer or seltzer beverage with proof of race bib.

The race will begin at the Charleston Fire & Police Department on Daniel Island (235 Seven Farms Drive) at 9:00 a.m.

For more information about this event, please click here.