CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 9/11 Heroes Run has been rescheduled.

The 5k honoring the men and women in uniform that have and will continue to serve will now be held on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM.

It will be held at the Charleston Fire Department Station 18 at 235 Seven Farms Drive.

Since the first 5K was run back in 2012 the 9/11 Heroes Run has raised and donated over $118,000 in life-saving equipment back to our local first responders.

