DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The 12th annual 9/11 Heroes Run will take place September 16 on Daniel Island.

Organizers say the annual event honors and raise money for U.S. Veterans, local first responders, and families of fallen heroes through the Travis Manion Foundation.

The Travis Manion Foundation has hosted 9/11 Heroes Runs since 2007 at over 90 communities.

People of all ages and fitness levels will gather on the Daniel Island streets to run, or walk, 3.1 miles in remembrance of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The 9/11 Heroes Run Charleston on Daniel Island is scheduled for September 16 at 9:00 a.m.

An opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Participants can register online here.