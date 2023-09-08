MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A small remnant of the former World Trade Center in New York City will soon have a home in Mount Pleasant.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001. A small piece of an I-beam from one of the fallen twin towers will be the central focus of a memorial in the works in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Town Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Gary Santos said the inspiration for the project came from the many former New York firefighters who now live in the Lowcountry.

“Not long after 9/11, after everything had settled down, we had a lot of the firefighters move down here,” Santos said.

In the years following the attack, Santos said he spoke with many of the former New York Fire Department firefighters who put him in touch with their former chief to obtain the piece of the beam.

William Pesature worked for NYFD at the time of the attacks and moved to Mount Pleasant a few years after.

More than two decades later, he still remembers what it was like to be called to work that day.

“I got back down into the firehouse, got changed for duty and I was there in between. The first tower had collapsed, and I watched the second one come down from the firehouse,” Pesature told News 2.

The memorial will be adjacent to the existing first responders monument at Memorial Waterfront Park. Upon completion, it will be seen by visitors at the park for decades to come.

“I hope they remember what happened, and I hope they really feel like this never has to happen again. Our country has gotten stronger because of it, and I think that they want to remember those who gave their lives, you know, to help other people especially the ones who rushed in to try to get people out,” Santos said.

According to Santos, the memorial is still in the design and review stage, but he expects construction to begin any day now.