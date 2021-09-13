9/11 survivor says local cleaners misplaced his FDNY dress uniform

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry dry cleaning service is working to locate a misplaced New York City Fire Department dress uniform.

20 years later, September 11th still brings the same memories to Johan Zamoscianyk, many of those experiences are tied to what he wore that day.

Zamoscianyk, a former New York City firefighter/EMT and 9/11 survivor, said the dress uniform was dropped off at Sandy’s Cleaners on Old Trolley Road last month and he planned on wearing it for a string of events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks, like the 9/11 Silent Walk in Mount Pleasant.

The uniform was engraved with emotion. A reminder that he’ll never forget what happened on a September day in 2001.

“That was the uniform I should have worn to the MUSC Memorial this past Friday, The Silent Walk on the 11th and that is what I should have been wearing when I met Senator Tim Scott Saturday night at the RiverDogs game,” he said.

But when he stopped in to pick the dress uniform, he discovered it was missing. “I went to pick it up on Sept 4th. That is when I learned it was lost,” he said.

“Sure, I can buy another one, but the sentiment is not there. What it went through with me is not there,” said Zamoscianyk.

Zamoscianyk and his family are calling on members of the community to return his FDNY dress uniform if they accidentally picked it up from a Charleston-area Sandy’s Dry Cleaner’s location.

“Please check your cleaning for my FDNY dress uniform,” said Zamoscianyk in a Facebook post.

The owner of Sandy’s Cleaners said they are “exhausting all means” to locate the missing uniform and have “tremendous regret” over the mistake.

“While unsuccessful so far, we are using all means available to try and locate the item. We have cameras at the store showing the uniform being bagged and loaded in the van to go to Trolley Road,” the owner said in a Facebook post.

Owners say they have called several customers in case it was mistakenly placed with another order.

The company says the uniform was last seen leaving the plant in Ladson on the way back to three stores, one in Goose Creek, another in North Charleston, and at the location where he dropped his uniform off in Summerville.

The uniform has not been located as of Monday morning.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact him at zamoscianykj@icloud.com. You can also call or text at (843)-406-3875.