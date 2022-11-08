CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There could be an entirely new school board in Charleston County after Tuesday’s election.

All nine seats are up for grabs with more than 30 candidates in total.

Candidates for Districts 3 and 4 spent much of the day campaigning with signs outside polling locations in both Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.

The District 3 race features Chris Collings, Pam McKinney, Ashley Peele and Thomas Ravenell.

McKinney and Peele were at voting precincts waving signs in Mount Pleasant while Ravenell and Collins said they spent the day canvassing by knocking on doors.

“I went to Charleston County Schools. I taught in Charleston County Schools. Now I want to help Charleston County schools,” said McKinney.

“I’ve held three terms on the Charleston County School Board and I’m on the North Charleston Constituent Board District Four,” said Collins.

“I’m a mom,” said Peele. “I’ve got three kids that are going to rely on the schools in Charleston County.”

“I’m running for safety, literacy, and teacher retention,” noted Ravenell.

For a look at all of the candidates running for Charleston County School Board, click here. You can find results from that race beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.