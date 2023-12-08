SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday season is in full swing and several holiday parades are happening this weekend to get you into the spirit.

Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Awendaw, Hollywood, Folly Beach, Ridgeville, and Lincolnville and the Parade of Boats are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

But the forecast may put a little damper on the festive fun. While most parades happen rain or shine, Storm Team 2 says there are showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Sunday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts up to 30 or 40 mph are expected Sunday and Sunday night.

Goose Creek will kick the weekend off with its parade on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Organizers say the parade will travel along St. James Avenue and ends at Marilyn Street. Road closures will begin at 7:00 a.m., and the city has set a rain date for December 16.

Folly Beach will hold its Christmas parade along Center Street at noon on Saturday. The city will also hold a menorah lighting at Folly River Park later that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. – and make plans for the new year with the annual Flip Flop Drop happening on New Year’s Eve.

The Town of Ridgeville’s parade is also scheduled for noon on Saturday. Float line up begins at South Main and Dorchester Streets and the route will travel straight to the old Clay Elementary School.

Residents in Awendaw can enjoy the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The parade will begin at the Seewee Outpost and travels on Seewee Road to Goodwine Circle.

Spectators will enjoy vintage cars, local celebrities tossing candy, marching bands, and even Santa Claus in the fire engine!

Lincolnville’s Christmas parade and tree lighting take place on Saturday. The parade begins at 4:00 p.m. and will march from W. Pine Street to W. Carolina Street, W. Boundary Street to Slidel Street, Smith Street to Lincoln Avenue, and back to W. Pine.

The tree lighting will take place at town hall on W. Broad Street at 6:00 p.m. There, you’ll enjoy refreshments, a marshmallow roast, food trucks, music, and Santa.

A lineup of lighted and festive boats will lead the Holiday Parade of Boats on Saturday night. The parade will take place on the Cooper River, through Charleston Harbor, and into the Ashley River. The best point of view from Charleston Harbor is 6:00 p.m.

Summerville’s parade on Sunday is set to the theme of Christmas movies this year. It starts on W. 4th Street North at 2:00 p.m., travels south on Main Street, west on W. Richardson Ave., and north on N. Hickory Street.

Arrive early and enjoy some holiday shopping or have a bite to eat in downtown Summerville. Organizers have set a rain date for December 17th.

The Town of Hollywood has set its parade for Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Hollywood Town Center. They also have a carnival party happening on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 pm.

Finally, the Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade will take place Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The parade begins with a firework display, and then floats, bands and more will march down Coleman Boulevard to Patriots Point Road. The parade is expected to continue rain or shine, but organizers say they will halt the event if it weather poses a safety threat.