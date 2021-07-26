9th Annual Mental Health Conference to launch at Charleston City Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Hall will the host a press conference on July 28 to kick off the 9th Annual Lowcountry Mental Health Conference.

The press conference will start at 1 P.M. in the Council Chamber, located at 80 Broad Street.

Nine renowned mental health experts will be featured at the three-day event, including New York Times bestselling author and psychotherapist Dr. Thomas Moore, leading psychologist and research scientist Dr. Mavis Tsai and more.

The Lowcountry Mental Health Conference is considered as South Carolina’s largest mental health conference.

A virtual attendance options will also be offered, in addition to an Exhibit Hall featuring 85 organizations that offer several resources and information surrounding mental health.

The conference is scheduled July 28 through July 30, at the Gaillard Center.

For more information, visit lowcountrymhconference.com.